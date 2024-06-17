Malawi is in mourning following the tragic death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others in a fatal plane crash last Monday. The nation grapples with profound grief as it remembers a leader known for his dedication and vision for a better Malawi.

His Grace Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre of the Catholic Church expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Vice-President Chilima and the others aboard the ill-fated flight.

Amidst the mourning, Archbishop Msusa raised sad questions about the circumstances surrounding the plane crash, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Several questions linger about the plane crash,” Archbishop Msusa remarked during a solemn prayer service held in honour of the victims.

He called for transparency and accountability in uncovering the truth behind the tragedy, emphasizing the need for answers to bring closure to the grieving families and the nation at large.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima was widely respected for his leadership in advocating for reforms, promoting transparency, and championing socio-economic development initiatives.

His sudden and tragic death has left a void in Malawi’s political landscape, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, colleagues, and citizens alike.

President Lazarus Chakwera, visibly shaken by the loss, paid tribute to Vice-President Chilima’s legacy during a national address.

He praised Chilima’s unwavering commitment to public service and his tireless efforts to improve governance and empower the Malawian people.

Former President Peter Mutharika also expressed condolences, remembering Vice-President Chilima as a dedicated public servant and a unifying figure in Malawian politics.

Their bipartisan unity in mourning reflected the profound impact Vice-President Chilima had on bridging political divides and fostering national unity.

As Malawi mourns the loss of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and the other victims of the tragic plane crash, the nation stands united in honouring their memory and seeking justice for the circumstances that led to their untimely deaths.

The call for a thorough investigation into the incident remains a priority as Malawians strive to understand and come to terms with this devastating loss.

In the days ahead, tributes will continue to pour in for Vice-President Chilima, celebrating his legacy of integrity, leadership, and dedication to building a brighter future for all Malawians.