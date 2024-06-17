The funeral service of Vice President Saulos Chilima resonated with a powerful message of unity and reconciliation, encapsulated by the theme “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

The event, held at Nsipe in Ntcheu has brought together political leaders, dignitaries, and citizens to honour the life and legacy of a respected national figure.

The preaching, invoked the biblical verse from the Sermon on the Mount, highlighting the importance of fostering peace and harmony in Malawi.

Chakwera welcoming Peter Mutharika during Chilima’s funeral.

Chilima’s role was praised as a peacemaker within the political landscape, noting his efforts to bridge divides and promote dialogue across party lines.

The ceremony is being attended by a diverse cross-section of society, reflecting Vice President Chilima’s widespread appeal and influence. Political rivals have set aside their differences to pay tribute to a leader known for his integrity, dedication to public service, and commitment to national unity.

Former President Peter Mutharika is also in attendance and expected to speak if chance will be accorded to him.

Throughout the service, speakers continue to recount Vice President Chilima’s tireless efforts to improve governance, empower youth, and advance economic opportunities for all Malawians. His legacy as a unifier and advocate for social justice is celebrated as a guiding light for future generations.

The funeral service continues to make calls for continued unity and dialogue among Malawi’s political leaders, emphasizing the need to build on Vice President Chilima’s legacy of peacemaking and consensus-building.

Attendees are being encouraged with a renewed sense of hope and determination to uphold the values of integrity, justice, and unity in their own lives and communities.

As Malawi navigates its democratic journey, the legacy of Chilima serves as a reminder of the transformative power of leadership rooted in humility, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to the common good.