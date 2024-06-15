The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Operations for the North, Joe Thomas Nyirongo, has refuted a social media video clip in which, together with other party members, were seen celebrating the party’s by-elections victory in Karonga, but others assumed that they were celebrating the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

However, in a statement that Malawi24 has seen, Nyirongo categorically refuted the accusations and described the allegations as baseless, and responsible for tarnishing his reputation and that of the party.

He said: “The video in question depicts a celebration following the loss of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the recent by-elections in the Northern region.

“Our celebration was a symbolic acknowledgement of the political shift and the decline of DPP’s influence in this region. It is disheartening to see this moment being twisted to propagate fake news and absurd conspiracy theories.”

He further said throughout the tenure of the Tonse Alliance, the relationship between President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Chilima has been marked by mutual respect and collaboration and said it is disrespectful to use this time of mourning to spread misinformation and tarnish the dignified partnership.

The Director of Operations has then urged Malawians to refrain from engaging in or spreading propaganda, hate speech, and irresponsible social media posts, saying actions only serve to exacerbate existing tensions and can disrupt the respectful mourning of Dr. Chilima.