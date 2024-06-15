The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) says it feels obliged to call for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres for urgent international community support on the claims that Malawi is under a period of speculation on events surrounding the death of Vice President Dr Saulosi Chilima and the other distinguished 8 passengers on board the military aircraft.

The AFORD says as a Malawian-based political party, they are taking the plane tragedy as a matter of national concern for it involves a highly politically risky person in the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

In a letter filed to the UN Secretary-General, SADC, African Union, and the international community dated 13th June 2024 signed by its President Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana, the AFORD has appealed for support to do a thorough forensic investigation and a commission of inquiry that should form part of the information gathering related to Vice President Dr Saulosi Chilima’s travel and other related arrangements.

There is a need for a a thorough forensic investigation – Chihana.

The AFORD says it received with shock, disbelief, and great sadness the news of the passing of the Malawi Vice President Dr Saulosi Chilima and the eight other distinguished passengers on board the flight that reportedly crashed in the Northern Region of Malawi-Mzimba district on 10th June 2024.

“AFORD through its delegated representatives, is open to avail itself of this internationally managed action with information on areas of concern surrounding the plane crash, the search operation, and how the communication to the nation was managed,” reads the letter in part.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district Mr. Rodgers Kamphangala, has come in support of the AFORD letter to the international community to establish an independent commission of inquiry to determine the truth on the plane crash in the Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district.

Kamphangala said the news of the tragic plane crash that has claimed the life of the Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima is of national interest advising members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) not to side with evil in the party.

He said for 32 years the MCP was out of government, many associated it with a party of death under the reign of Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda and today, many think that the MCP was baptized to be a born-again party, some people in the party have not changed, they are the same of yesterday.

The MCP diehard said listening to social media reports on the events surrounding the death of Dr Saulosi Chilima demands genuine MCP members to stand up and defend the party from murderers that are within the party for destroying the good image of the party.

“No NGO, CSO, or political party has sided with the MCP, all are demanding an independent commission of inquiry to establish the truth surrounding Chilima’s death and eight others, this is speaking for itself that five fingers are pointing at the MCP for allegedly killing the Vice President,” said Kamphangala