Malawi Prisons Reform Schools have achieved a significant milestone by successfully sending five candidates, including one female inmate, to various public universities across the country.

According to the recent university selection list released by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), it highlights the positive progress made by the Malawi Prisons Service.

For the first time in history, a female inmate has been chosen to pursue higher education at Mzuzu University named Ivyone Kalimona, from Mzuzu Prison, has been selected to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Water Resources Engineering and Management.

Additionally, NCHE has selected four male candidates for university studies. Paul Tembo from Lilongwe Prison will be pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities at the University of Malawi.

Godrick Nkhoma from Mzimba Prison has been admitted to Mzuzu University to study Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Religious Studies.

In addition to these university placements, NCHE has also selected two candidates for Domas College of Education. Austin Chisuse from Blantyre Prison has been chosen to pursue a Bachelor of Education in English Linguistics, while George Chipwanthe, also from Blantyre Prison, has been selected for a Bachelor of Education in History and Social Studies.

Malawi24 tried to contact the National Public Relations Officer for Malawi Prison Service, Senior Superintendent Chimwemwe Mike Shaba, but his phone was unavailable.