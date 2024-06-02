A 23rd-minute strike by Raphael Phiri was enough for Moyale Barracks to collect maximum points over Mighty Waka Waka Tigers in Week 9 of the Tnm Superleague match at Mzuzu stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Phiri scored from the outside box after the Tigers goalkeeper left the line.

In the second half, both teams managed to have chances but failed to use them effectively, and in the end, Prichard Mwansa’s men walked away with all three points.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Mwansa said it was a good result for his charges who have had many draws recently.

“It’s good we managed to win today after playing 5 games without a win and winning today doesn’t mean that we are good, we are still learning and will make sure we are there,” said Mwansa.

Leo Mpulula Tigers Coach blamed the condition of the playing surface, saying it was not fit to host a Super League match.

“I can see the reason why Moyale can’t win away because they are used to playing at this bad surface. This pitch is not good for our football and no good philosophy can work at Mzuzu Stadium. This is the worst football pitch in the country Mzuzu stadium and don’t be surprised to see the national team failing because you can’t have a good team when players are subjected to this kind of a facility,” he lamented.

Moyale’ Charles Nkhoma was named Man of the Match. The Mzuzu-based soldiers are 7th in the table with 14 points while Tigers are 10th with 11 points. they have both played nine games.

At Mulanje Park, a brace from Hassan Luwembe inspired FOMO FC to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mzuzu City Hammers who scored their goal through Isaac Msiska. the win means are 11th in the table with 11 points while Hammers are third with 16 points.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Isaac Kaliyati came in as a substitute to score two quick goals to inspire Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to a comfortable 3-1 win over Dedza Dynamos. the first half ended 1-1 as Wanderers scored through Christopher Kumwembe while Chifuniro Mpinganjira scored for the visitors.

Wanderers are now fourth with 15 points while Dynamos are ninth with 11 points.

At Chitowe, Creck Sporting Club produced a stunning second-half performance to beat Mafco FC 2-1. Peter Kasonga had earlier on given the soldiers a first-half lead, but Gift Kadawati and Yasin Chida scored in the second half to claim all the points. The move took Creck to eighth position with 14 points while Mafco dropped to 13th position with 9 points.