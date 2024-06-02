Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara, who is also a member of Parliament for Mzimba Solola Constituency, launched the construction of an Internet Computer Technology Laboratory (ICT) at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba District.

Jacob Hara, Minister of Transport and Public Works

Hara said the project will see students having the heart to use computers for them to excel in their studies.

“This is my wish to see schools within my constituency progressing, and Mnjiri and other schools will make sure that this is happening. The coming of this computer Laboratory at this school will help students to assess more knowledge because nowadays every book is found on the Internet so the coming of the Internet will help in the advancement of their education,” he said.

He also appealed to Macra to try their best-putting things that can help students in their academics.

Father Francis Damaseke, a Macra board member, said the project is in line with Vision 2063 that Malawians should know the use of computers.

“This means that Malawi as a nation is developing and it makes us not to be left behind, it is the first time and it’s Vision 2063. This is the vision of the President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus Chakwera that education in this country is well advanced,” said Damaseke.

Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School headmaster Bresters Nyirenda appreciated the minister and Macra for coming up with the project.

“We thank the Minister for coming up with this project in which in Malawi 75 schools will have the opportunity and Mnjiri is one of those schools. Even though it is at this school but also those who dropped out and those who graduated are free to use these computers,”

Nyirenda further said that Mnjiri has 1200 students and 33 teachers, and among the 33 teachers, only 5 reside on the campus which makes some difficulties for the teacher’s welfare.

Among the people present, there were Civil Servants, traditional leaders, and Macra officials.

This is the computer Laboratory where students will be using the internet freely without challenges.

Almost every district in the country is going to benefit from this program which is funded by Macra.

Each school is going to receive about 60 computers and 20 in the first phase.

According to the research, it has been found that almost 6000 students in schools across the country have no access to computers.

At least K6 Billion Malawi kwacha will be used in the first phase of this project across the country.