[Part 3]

_Hosted by Burnett Munthali_

Q1. Why do you think those who are calling for elections to be held in May 2024 are disgruntled and misguided diaspora advocates?

A: My fellow Malawians, let us love our country. As soon as the 2020 Constitutional Court verdict was out, I pointed 10 anomalies.

The aftermath of this disclosure were insults and demeaning remarks from Tonse Alliance diehards.

Some of them argued that I was not a court judge in that specific case and therefore I had no moral and legal ground to critically analyse a court verdict. Surprisingly, they have woken up from their deep slumber by agreeing with me now.

Now four years down the line, the diaspora advocates are saying the same things I already pointed out. More so, much as my services are purely free, the diaspora advocates are requesting money for their upkeep.

Furthermore, conducting Tripartite General Elections in May this year barely two months from now is impractical.

Q2. Please clarify why you think this is not practical.

A2: Conducting elections is a process. It is not a one-day event. MEC must plan and seek appropriate funds for this vital national undertaking.

Currently, MEC has its own electoral calendar which is currently being followed religiously. It is highly impractical to disrupt such a calendar and abruptly conduct elections within two months from now.

Q3. In your own National address you highlighted that the economic situation in Malawi is worsening under the leadership of Lazarus . Could you please share more light on how bad the economy is in Malawi today?

A3. It is unfortunate that the Chakwera’s promised biblical Canaan has turned into like hell on earth.

While Malawians were looking forward to having three meals a day, they now sleep on empty stomachs in the same dilapidated grass-thatched huts.

President of the Republic of Malawi -Lazarus Chakwera

Due to frequent devaluing the local currency by the current regime, inflation rate has gone high resulting into the skyrocketing of prices of essential goods and services.

There have been sad reports of incidents of malnutrition and deaths in the villages due to lack of food. There are also increasing incidents of suicide, broken marriages, criminality and prostitution as side effects of prevalent economic hardships.

The declaration of 23 out of 28 districts as part of state of disaster by President Chakwera underscores the worsening food insecurity in the country.

It is my hope that the international community will swiftly pour in food aid to evade the increasing loss of life due to food shortage.

Q4. What do you think is the importance of wide consultation with appropriate stakeholders?

A4. It is a fact that a government does not operate in a vacuum. It has a litany stakeholders and key players it interacts with.

Wide consultations with various stakeholders are important as the decisions made are for the good of all citizens.

With wide consultations, it is highly likely to find solutions to quandaries that appear insurmountable.

Q5. Do you believe that Malawi’s economy was fairly stable during former president Peter Mutharika’s regime?

A5. Let us be honest, Burnett. Everywhere in the world local currencies have indeed depreciated due to unforeseen circumstances such COVID 19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

In Malawi, we were also hit by the natural disasters such as Cyclone Freddy. However, the laissez faire style of Chakwera’s leadership of blaming nature for the worsening economy without providing practical solutions has made things worse.

The Economy was fairly stable during Mutharika’s reign.

It is a fact that economy was fairly stable under former President Peter Mutharika. Prices of basic goods such the staple food maize was affordable to many average Malawians. The devaluation of the Kwacha was fairly managed too.

Q6. Can you highlight what you mean the president must walk the talk regarding austerity measures?

A6. It is pathetic that Reverend Chakwera has proved to be an expert in dishonesty and hypocrisy. He gives flowery and convincing speeches to the nation promising people to follow economic austerity measures so as to resuscitate the ailing economy. The next thing he does is to deplete Government coffers with his frequent domestic and international trips.

For instance, President Chakwera lied to the nation that he would not go for any international trip till the end of this financial year. However, President Chakwera was seen going to Botswana and Zambia before March 2024.

In addition, President Chakwera and Vice President Chilima are over the moon now blowing millions of Kwachas inspecting development projects across the country. This task could have been delegated to the line ministers and more money and resources could have bee saved.

Q7. What are the consequences of frequent domestic and foreign trips on the economy of Malawi?

A7. Foreign trips deplete forex reserves. Even domestic trips too use forex, this was disclosed by an economic expert, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe.

He argued that when President Chakwera is criss-crossing the country, he uses fuel which is imported from other countries. All vehicles are also imported.

Q8. Are you suggesting that the president does not delegate duties to his subordinates?

A8. No, President Chakwera does indeed delegate duties to his subordinates but not so often.

In fact, his purpose of delegating his subordinates is not to save money. He only does so when he is depleting government coffers elsewhere.

For example, President Chakwera can delegate duties to Vice President Saulos Chilima when he is abroad enjoying the delicacies of power.

Q9. How do you think government is moving towards fighting corruption?

A9. The Government has taken a slow pace to fight corruption. Selective prosecution of corruption suspects, delayed justice to conclude corruption cases, shielding of corruption suspects, pardoning corruption suspects and convicts, and dropping of corruption charges for MCP diehards have fueled corrupt practices in Malawi.

Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau Director- Martha Chizuma

Q10. You have seriously accused the president of fueling corrupt practices. What should be the stand of the president in fighting corruption?

A11. The stand of the president in fighting corruption must be that of the visionary leader. President Chakwera must show the political will to lead all public sectors tasked to crackdown on corruption .

For instance, Malawians are looking forward to such leadership that can liaise with Director General of ACB like, “Martha, you are aware that I promised my people that my government would stamp out corruption, are we making any progress? Can you furnish me with a periodic report so that I appreciate the progress we are making towards this goal?”

_Look out for Part 3 of the interview. Only on Malawi24_