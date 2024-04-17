Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, says the government will not spare any defaulter who accessed a loan through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Kunkuyu made the remarks at Riverside Lodge in Zomba where he met various stakeholders to discuss NEEF loans.

The Minister said anyone who got an NEEF loan is expected to repay and warned that the government will not spare any loan defaulter.

He added that the government, through NEEF, will make sure to get back the funds and emphasized that the authorities will do whatever it takes to go after the loan defaulters.

“The government wrote off K6 billion of loans that were accumulated in the previous administration. Let me inform you that the current administration has given out loans amounting to K15 billion in the Eastern Region in the past three years,” Kunkuyu revealed.

Chief Executive Officer, Humphrey Mdyetseni, said NEEF was established to give out loans to improve households and the national economy.

He added that NEEF gives out loans to Malawians irrespective of regions where one comes from.

Mdyetseni said he expects that everyone who accessed loans shall give back for the sake of national development.