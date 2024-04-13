Background

On Thursday 4th April 2024, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara said the Business Committee of Parliament did not discuss and approve the tabling of a motion on the Age Limit Bill. She was reacting to a concern by Member of Parliament Hon. Ben Phiri Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central.

Phiri sought clarity as to why the motion on the Age Limit Bill was submitted to the Business Committee before being submitted to the party leadership in the House. However, the Speaker said the motion was rejected the previous week by the Business Committee hence there should be no fuss.

The rejection of the Presidential age limit bill by United Transformation Movement (UTM) and United Democratic Front (UDF) members of parliament sent shockwaves through the political landscape in Malawi. Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa, the former Leader of Opposition(LoP) and the legislator for Mulanje Central, faced a tough battle to garner support for his private member bill aimed at restricting the age of Presidential candidates to 80 years.

Reactions

Dy/Dx spoke out questioning, “Arthur Peter Mutharika anawalakwila chiyani a Nankhumwa?”

I interjected into the conversation that Ndale zofuna kuthana ndi zimenezi. But if Malawi Congress Party is given another chance to rule this country in 2025, where will the economy be?

Someone uttered that APM angolimbana naye, uyu sadzaimira pa chisankho cha 2025, anthuwa ndi boma lawo angochedwa nazo. Njomba atapereke Mutharika, anthu sadzamvetsa. Kumbukirani chisankho chambuyomu mchaka cha 2019, anthu amapereka mayina awanthu osiyanasiyana kuti ndiwo akhale running mate wa APM, kuzangodabwa kuti akuyima ndi Chimulirenji. The same apapa, DPP is a system don’t forget this and never undermine the system.

Nankhumwa- Former Leader of Opposition.

Twinkspurge Jones Gadama voiced that it is costly for members of parliament to spend tax payers money debating on this useless bill which will never help or benefit millions of suffering Malawians. This bill is conspicuously targetting an individual who is Peter Mutharika. The proponents of this bill want to fulfill their personal ego which is stupid.

I, as one of the tax payers, do here by declare that Malawians must throng parliament to make and force the bill fall. Chilenga, who is Kondwani Nankhumwa’s boy must withdraw it unconditionally. Let Malawians go for referendum if that is the case. Age limit bill proposal must fall. Some other person: I am of the view that the bill is not made in good faith for Malawians because if we are to look on a record its the same old people like Arthur Peter Mutharika that have performed well than young leaders. Moreover this law is just made to deal with one person same as 50%+1 bill which will make people to regret in future.

Somebody else pronounced a no to any bill that promotes discrimination of its highest order. “This is pure discrimination against the elderly. I am of the same opinion that Malawians must all gather at parliament and stone even to death Nankhumwa and all those supporting this useless bill. A warning to Nankhumwa, your political time is coming to an end very soon.”

Stevie Kauka gave utterance that as much as he is against the proposed bill it is very unfair to insinuate that old people perform better than younger ones. This is a free country let there be no age limit on elected office. After all the old will remain healthy if they are allowed to continue contributing to national development. You are old when you die. My own research shows that it is a few individuals who want a cap on the age limit. Selfishness will not help us.

A colleague voiced out that there is no way like what goes round comes around, “I don’t like the way we are confusing our constitution. What is this bill for Malawians, are we trying to say the elderly have no contribution to our country. If that is the case the elderly should not be casting their votes because they are counted out of this nation. Malawi Congress Party has more elders than any other party in Malawi. Lets say elders are discriminated in this way. Who will vote for MCP?”

A fellow vocalised that the above contributor to the discussion was right, “How could someone come up with such a bill? Where is he heading to ? To the same old lifestyle. How old is Chilenga? So this bill must also push for MPs. Those who are more than fifty should not be allowed to be members of Parliament. Nankhumwa is very idiotic,” he said.

Welani Chilenga

Babu Khamisa declared that in civil service we have age limits including in all sectors of employment. “Why should we not have it with political offices? Having a granny in office as president is a huge mistake, we need age limit of at least not more than 75 to occupy that high office.”

Someone stated that young leaders ndi awo angokhalira kuyaluka ndi zibwenzi mma social media.

Stevie Kauka announced that you can’t generalise an isolated incident. We have young brilliant minds around.

Somebody else remarked that Koma akuchipani kwanu anyanya from Gwengwe to uyu kaya muti ndani uyu?

Another contributor to the debate observed that amakatenga anthu opuma pa ntchito ku boma ntchito ndikuwabwezeretsa pa ntchito.

I asked: “What do you think the age limit is trying to achieve?”

D Willie responded to the above question that the age limit bill is trying to get rid of APM so that he shouldn’t stand as a DDP presidential candidate in 2025 and nothing else.

I mentioned that Office of the President: according to Section 80(6) of the constitution, a person shall only be qualified for nomination for election as President or First Vice-President or for appointment as First Vice-President or Second Vice-President if that person-

a. is a citizen of Malawi by birth or descent; and

b. has attained the age of thirty-five years.

Someone else commented that as the most special arm of the Government, the Judiciary, retirement age was increased. Parliament is now working against the Executive.

D Willie noted that MCP ikamagwa nthawi zonse imachita chotheka kuti ilepheretse munthu yemwe akumuopa. “Kumbukirani zomwe MCP inamuchitira Bakili Muluzi 1993.”

Twinkspurge Jones Gadama added that the age limit bill is trying to eliminate Arthur Peter Mutharika who is posing as a persistent threat to Chakwera regime as well as the future of Kondwani Nankhumwa and company in politics.

Stevie Kauka replied that in as much as he doesn’t agree with this age limit bill, he doesn’t believe the target is fisherman. “Argue based on principles not on emotional intent,” he said.

Somebody asked if the emotional content comes amidst surprises. “Where did this bill originate from? Who is behind this? Is Chakwera aware?”

D Willie quizzed as to who didn’t know that MCP was afraid of APM. “Ukufuna unene chiyani? MCP sidzatheka. Suleman is explaining in the video what actually happened kuti amufake makofi Botoman. So nice,” he concluded.

Stevie Kauka questioned how Chakwera came into the debate. “Izi ndezosongoneza debate. Don’t be emotional or overzealous,” he said.

Babu Khamisa mentioned that ma MP a DPP amaswana mu parliament, analuza boma, analuza position ya Leader of Opposition. Lero angoganiza zomangotibulana.

A group partner rejoined that “Ndewu sikuonekamotu mu video clip. “Kapena Ndewu took place behind the camera?”

Another group member muttered “Position ya Leader Of Opposition analuza pitani? Nchifukwa chake zinthu zikukukanikani mukulamula dziko opanda LOP, tionetsana miyezi yatsala yochepa.”

Twinkspurge Jones Gadama mumbled, “Hope you are doing fine my brother. Stevie, so you say you believe the bill isn’t targetting APM. If it is like that, read my article in the next thirty minutes or twenty minutes on the the same.”

A Group mate claimed that the bill is not targeting an individual, it should be voted for.

Dy/Dx maintained “Koma Yahwe Mulungu namalenga akanatithandidza, nkhondo yakula iyi, internal and external forces achuluka.”

Twinkspurge Jones Gadama asserted, “Deliberately, I chose to call her by that name just as Hazardous Zakwera etc.”

Stevie Kauka insisted that there was need to be realistic because fisherman could not compete with MCP now or in future. “Continue Cheating each other.”

Twinkspurge Jones Gadama contended that if APM can’t compete, then MCP should take it as an advantage. “Clear the way and let the race begin. Clear the path, Stop using Man-kho and Welani.”

Stevie Kauka averted that Mutharika should be left to compete, that is his wish. “The challenge is that, I can assure you, he will come heavily bruised unlike last time. The dude knows he is past his prime and I am sure he is not standing. However he should not be given the satisfaction of saying if he competes he can win. Let him compete and be clobbered. Hence I don’t support the age limit.”

My opinion

Malawi Parliament must stop behaving in a silly and foolish manner but should focus on real issues affecting Malawians today. The Constitution of Malawi is very clear and straight forward on the qualifications for one to contest for he position of President.

Tone Alliance Government, including all those who are taking useless and oppressive bills to National Assembly, should be voted out of office and must no longer be found in Parliament come 2025. Once again, there’s not even any smallest need to put MPs on pension scheme because they don’t deserve it. The first casualties to be flashed out of Parliament must include Kondwani Nankhumwa, Welani Chilenga and the rest of his useless team is noise makers. Let us have new faces in the August House!