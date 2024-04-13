Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Chikwawa, resulting in the loss of two lives and the damage of a total of 1,683 houses in the area of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Ngabu and Lundu.

According to Chikwawa Disaster Risk Management Officer, Charity Machika, the most affected villages include Group Village Heads (GVHs) Malemia, Mphamba, Nkhwangwa, Mchenga, Nsomo and Chabuka.

Other affected villages are Chabuka 1 & 2, Moses, Sandiiwale, Jimu, Pinakuwa and Nsona.

“The rains began on Thursday, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries. However, these numbers are subject to change as assessment of affected villages are ongoing,” she said.

Machika noted that the Nyakamba Bridge in the area of TA Ngabu has been damaged, restricting road users to one lane.

“Based on the assessment conducted, urgent humanitarian needs include shelter in form of tents, sleeping mats and blankets. Additionally, food assistance is crucial for the 1683 households affected,” she added.

By Leah Malimbasa