For decades, early marriages were proliferating in Balaka District due to harmful social norms as well as cultural and religious beliefs. Traditional initiation practices done as part of a rite of passage when boys and girls have reached puberty have encouraged early sexual activity.

Practices such as “Ndakula” and “Jando” dominant among the Yao people in the areas of Traditional Authorities Kalembo and Amidu in the district have for a long time reportedly orchestrated young children to indulge themselves in early sexual intercourse.

Young children below the age of 18 are taught how to satisfy their partner in bed, compelling them to engage in early sexual intercourse as they try to test what they have been schooled by the “Angalibas” in initiation camps.

In Traditional Authorities Kalembo and Amidu, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) and the Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) have taken positive strides as they are tirelessly working with support from Oxfam in Malawi to close the gap.

Traditional Authority Amidu credits the “Her Future, Her Choice” project, which she says, has significantly strengthened issues of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights as well as reducing cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Since the project’s inception in 2019, I have witnessed a remarkable change in my area. There has been a declining rate of cases of GBV as well as early marriages. People are now able to access the right information and quality SRH services such as contraceptive methods. In the past, these were issues to be discussed by elders in closed circles,” she says.

Amidu adds that Traditional leaders have been in the past encouraging cultural practices that were putting the lives of young children at risk of contracting early pregnancies but also Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and even ruining their prospects in the process. But now, the narrative has changed. The chief says local leaders have waged a fierce war against such treacherous cultural practices.

“My subordinates have now understood the negative implications of encouraging parents to send young children to initiation camps for circumcision. They advocate for voluntary male medical circumcision, which is clean at a safe time,” said the chief.

In a bid to protect young children from such heinous acts that endanger their lives, local leaders under Traditional Authorities Kalembo and Amidu have formulated by-laws that they believe will help safeguard the rights of children while helping them to achieve their full potential in life.

For instance, parents who are found to be sending their children into marriages before the age of 18 will be liable to pay a fine of MWK50, 000 and the marriage will be annulled.