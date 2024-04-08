Police in Balaka have arrested a 37-year-old driver for allegedly causing death by reckless driving.

The driver has been identified as Henry Kajawa, who allegedly committed the offence on Sunday afternoon, April 7, 2024 at Kwitanda Area along Kwitanda- Chiyendausiku Earth Road.

According Balaka Police Station publicist Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, the driver, Henry Kajawa, was driving a motor vehicle registration number NU 6964 from direction of Kwitanda heading Chiyendausiku along Kwitanda-Chiyendausiku Earth Road with some passengers on board.

On arrival at Kwitanda area due to excessive speeding, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a female pedal cyclist, Shamilu Kasimu who carried another female pillion passenger Olivia Soko aged 34, and the pedal cyclist (Shamilu Kasimu) was cycling in front heading the same direction.

Following the impact, the pillion passenger, Olivia Soko sustained fracture on the right hip and internal injuries and she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Balaka District Hospital while the pedal cyclist sustained bruises.

The driver, Henry Kajawa, and his passengers escaped unhurt. The motor vehicle and the bicycle had no damages.

Henry Kajawa, comes from Kasambo Village in Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu District and will appear before court soon to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle without certificate of insurance contravening Road Traffic Act while the deceased Olivia Soko comes from Kamangadazi Village in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.