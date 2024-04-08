The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for an investigation into an allegation that lectures at Mzuzu University sleep with female students for grades.

In a letter to the Minister of Education signed by HRDC Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa, says the allegation is deeply troubling because it undermines the trust and integrity of the country’s educational institutions as it dents the image of the Chancellor, University management, and the University community as well as all stakeholders fostering a safe and equitable learning environment.

He added that the safety and well-being of students, particularly girls and women, must be prioritized and all necessary measures should be taken to ensure that they are protected from any form of exploitation and harassment.

“We call upon the University Management and the Ministry of Education to take immediate and decisive action to address the issue of ‘sex for grades exploitation’ at Mzuzu University and other public and private universities,” he said

According to the statement, implementing robust mechanisms for reporting and addressing incidents of exploitation or harassment with a focus on confidentiality and victim support will assist in ending the malpractice.

Chirwa said that government officials should work together to create a culture of respect, equality, and integrity within the universities by taking decisive action against misconduct and fostering a supportive environment for all students.

However, HRDC has suggested that steps should be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring, including implementing training programs and awareness campaigns to educate staff and students about their rights and responsibilities.

The human rights defenders have therefore requested thorough, impartial, and transparent investigations into the allegation, ensuring that all parties are involved.