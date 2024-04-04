Two iconic Afrobeat Malawian singers Onesmus and Eli Njuchi have broken a duck by teaming up in a song titled ‘Simpo’ which appreciates a woman for providing simple love in a relationship.

As usual, the track starts with Njuchi’s slogan followed by Eli’s Chichewa verse that has been well articulated with a bit of spice of Zambian bemba.

With his prowess in creating easy-to-memories hooks, Eli has done it again in this new joint as the chorus goes in vowels like a, e, i, o, u and so forth.

Onesmus featured in Simpo

The second verse by African Butter has proven him to be an international artist as his English golden vocals sounded superb.

Yes indeed “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships” Within 24 hours the video has already been viewed by over 100,000 people on YouTube.