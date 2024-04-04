Three civil servants are all smiles after winning K250,000 each in the first draw of First Capital Bank’s ‘Civil Servant Aweruke’ promotion.

This comes as the bank launched the promotion in February this year dubbed ‘Civil Servant Aweruke’ which will see Capital Hill employees winning various prizes in the bank’s loan facility.

Following the launch, on Thursday, the bank conducted the first draw for the promotion which was witnessed by The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) officials and some journalists.

The draw saw three people namely: Dorothy Chiopsanjati from the Central Region, George Mahamba from the Southern Region, and Kelvin Ngwira from the Northern Region winning K250,000 each.

Speaking after the draw, Marketing Manager for FCB, Pachalo Chiyora said the promotion registered an overwhelming participation and added that it has also helped to boost the bank’s customer base.

“This is our first draw of the five which we will have for the promotion. The reception of the promotion has been very good, we have a lot of civil servants participating in the promotion which is very good for us.

“We started the promotion in February this year and these are lean months, so for us to have great numbers of participation, should not be taken for granted,” said Chiyora.

He further revealed that the promotion was introduced as one way of rewarding and engaging with civil servants who are embracing the bank’s loan facility.

In this year’s promotion, civil servants who apply for a minimum loan of K1 Million stand a chance to win monthly prizes and also stand a chance to walk away with a grand prize of K10 Million.