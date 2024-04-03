After proving his versatility and ability to protrude to the international scene with a captivating “I Am Strong” EP, super-voiced Onesimus has released a new song, ‘Controller’ which has already won the hearts of music lovers.

Initially, he was planning to release the hit in mid-April this year, but when the multi-award-winning artist shared a clip of himself and producer J-Mass vibing in the studio to the unfinished song, his fans quickly embraced the snippet and demanded an early release of the song.

Later, the song went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, prompting the ‘Solomon’ hitmaker to expedite its completion to meet the overwhelming demand from his fans before releasing it on ‘Fools Day’-Monday, accompanied by a visualizer directed by Seany Films.

The hit delves into the theme of love and infatuation, portraying the overwhelming sensation of being under someone’s control, and with catchy lyrics and an energetic rhythm, Onesimus invites listeners to immerse themselves in the joy and excitement of love.

“Bwela pano ndikuuze axse/Me I like this Ka baby, oh/Na this girl makes me go crazy/Thupi lose kugwida nyesi/Ndabetcha mtima ndi energy/Mamie awa, ndi Ka top level,

“She dey do me like a controller/She dey make me lose Composure/So I won’t delay, no enter church confirmation ×2

“Basi ndasankha Ndi mkwatira, Mazda Demio, Ndi Mgulila, Cause I’m in love, I’m in love/Ndalimba mtima ndi mkwatira, Benz, bima yo, Ndi Mgulila, Cause I’m in love, I’m in love/She got me feeling like, ah ah ah ah ah ah

She got me feeling like ayo ayo ayo ayo,” goes the first verse and chorus of the hit.

In an interview with this publication, he said the song, which is a combination of Afrobeat and Dancehall influences, is a testament to how eager he is to captivate audiences across the globe.

Meanwhile, the hit has attracted attention in the local music circles with several other local artists expressing impression, and in its first 24 hours, it has amassed over 150,000 views on YouTube.