Inkosi Chindi of Euthini territory in Mzimba District is back in office after four years of being out of duty on health grounds.

According to information from His Royal Majesty Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa V seen by Malawi24, on April 2, 2024, the Ngoni King in the North led a group of all the chiefs to Euthini, the headquarters of Inkosi Chindi, where they conducted a traditional ceremony of re-instating Inkosi Chindi back into office.

Chindi was excused from exercising the duties of a chief by Mmbelwa V in 2021 on health grounds.

Since then, the affairs of Inkosi Chindi’s office have been handled by the office of Paramount Mmbelwa.

“It is a happy day to see Inkosi Chindi back in his office after a thorough certification from medical practitioners that our Inkosi is now fit and healthy to traditionally run the affairs of his office.” reads part of the document.

Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbwela V has also reminded his followers about the need to continue respecting the Ngoni traditional values.

He therefore called all people to join the Euthini brothers and sisters in celebrating the return of their beloved Inkosi.

Meanwhile, M’mbelwa District Council Spokesperson, Joel Phiri says the council is also happy as the Inkosi Chindi is back in his office in good health and energetically.

“As the Council, we are very happy with the news that Inkosi Chindi is back in office, we join His Majesty Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa the Fifth in extending our happiness and joy, we join the people of Euthini in celebrating the return of our Inkosi in office with good health,” said Phiri.

During the re-instating ceremony, present were Inkosi Mpherembe, Inkosi Mabilabo and Inkosi Mtwalo.