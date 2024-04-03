Zambian trending star Yo Maps is set to perform in Malawi this coming Saturday together with Tay Grin at the Clash of Titans Episode 3 (Malawi Na Zambia).

The artist will perform in the country on Saturday 6 April 2024 at BICC auditorium in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, one of the organisers of the event Yollam Kawanga who is the CEO for Epic Lounge, said they have decided to bring Yo Maps in the country, as the artist is trending at the moment and he is loved by Majority of people in the country.

“We want the fans to enjoy and have a lot of fun that’s why we have decided to bring two giants artists from two countries to perform together at BICC. This is a continuation of what we are doing as EPIC, where we are bringing two big artists to perform same time at the same place just to create momentum,”

“We started with Lulu and Namadingo, then Onesimus and Namadingo and now it’s Yo Maps and Tay Grin and we are calling it Malawi Na Zambia Clash of Titans Episode 3 and this will be one the best show ever and people will enjoy it, because the two are the best when it comes to live performance,” said Kawanga.

The two artists last year released a banger called SoMone and they will perform the song together for the first time in Malawi and this will a very special moment for their fans.