Mzimba Boma-based Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member, Samuel Lwara, says Malawians are not happy with president Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s failure to honour and respect the agreement signed for Tonse Alliance partners before the fresh presidential polls in 2020.

Lwara said the signed agreement between Chakwera and Chilima was not for the two parties, MCP and UTM but for Malawians, saying this is the reason Malawians voted for Chakwera in 2020 on trust.

He said by failing to respect the agreement signed, Chakwera is insulting Chilima and all Malawians who witnessed the signing ceremony in Lilongwe and everyone who took part in the voting.

Speaking to Malawi24, Lwara has claimed that Chakwera is in the presidential seat because Chilima wasn’t greedy.

He revealed that he is campaigning for the country’s vice president Saulosi Chilima to be on the ballot for the 2025 tripartite general elections, adding that he will not be moved as his support is based on the agreement that was signed between MCP and UTM before the fresh presidential elections in 2020.

He added that the late Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda promoted unity amongst Malawians, and that’s why the party was formed by the people from the Northern Region.

Lwara has advised his fellow MCP members in the central region to fight regionalism in the party and that they should not think that they are the owners of the party, hence the need to put Malawians first.

He added that the party in its strong base is pleasing people coming from the region because that’s where the leadership of the party is coming from there, forgetting the northerners who formed the Nyasaland African Congress (NAC), and MCP during the cabinet crisis of 1964.

“Lomwe belt has produced two presidents, Eastern region two presidents and central region two presidents, you are the blessed people, the northern region has never produced any,” said Lwara.

He said that besides the northerners forming MCP through Orton Chirwa, and massively voting for President Chakwera in the June 2020 elections, the MCP-led government has not built tombstones in honour of Chakufwa Thom Chihana and Orton Chirwa to this day.

The MCP member has questioned Chakwera’s ability to turn things around after the 2025 polls having failed to deliver in his first term as the country’s head of state.

Among other things, Lwara has blamed Chakwera’s incompetence on his failure to reshuffle his cabinet by trusting those who are joining the party from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He said Chakwera has done more harm to MCP members themselves, claiming that many are disappointed and are now supporting Chilima’s candidature for 2025 polls.

The outspoken member has urged Malawians of goodwill in MCP to join him in campaigning for Chilima to be the presidential candidate in 2025.