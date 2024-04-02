In Malawi, the ‘Tachilowa’ song by prolific musician Peter Sambo remains outstanding particularly when celebrating the beginning of the New Year despite the song being released about two decades ago.

On the first date of every year, Sambo trends and becomes a household name because of his idealistic song which articulates a strong positive message for the twelve months ahead.

However, other quarters through social media have been attacking his in activeness in the music sphere saying he only relies on the same song, a development that sees him show up once a year and that slows his breakthrough in the music industry.

In a response to the issue, the Mzuzu-based artist said he was busy in the kitchen cooking two albums, both expected to drop this year as the final touches are being done in Germany.

“I sing for the one who gave me the gift of life, people are just enjoying what wasn’t meant for them in the first place. All my songs are prayers,” he said.

He went on to say that he prefers having friends and supporters, not fans.

Sambo is set to release one song from his unreleased albums titled ‘Maria’ ft Effie which has been produced by Cozizwa, a younger brother to Lawi.

In the interview, he made a good rating for the current music industry in the country saying it has grown and he is excited with the strides made.

Sambo lamented how Malawian music promoters are biased when paying international musicians after music shows, whilst local artists get peanuts.

“At the same event, a local artist performs at a meager price which results in frustration on the part of the locals,” he expressed his worry.

In the meantime Sambo has four albums namely Maso Ake, Tachilowa Chaka, Ndife Nyali, and Monga Mufunira hence the two expected albums will add up to six.

He started music in 2002 while working as a DJ at FM 101 Power and he was inspired by Lucius Banda, Bright Nkhata, Michael Jackson, and Buju Banton, among others.