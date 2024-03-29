The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has assured Malawians of tight security during this year’s Easter period which runs from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1, 2024.

According to a statement by the service, they plan to reduce both crime and road accidents and have urged Malawians to work together with the service for the strategies they have put in place to work.

“On crime management, MPS has intensified day and night patrols which are being done in both rural and urban areas. It has also scaled up the erection of roadblocks on all major roads and the collection of intelligence on criminal activities.

“The Service is also raising awareness on how best Malawians can collaborate with it and proactively take part in their security during this period,” indicated the statement.

The service has further highlighted that it is deploying traffic police officers for 24-hour road traffic checks and traffic patrols on all major roads in the country to manage traffic on the road.

“Traffic police officers are using speed guns and Breathalyzers to contain over-speeding and drink and drive respectively. MPS is also pleading with all Malawians to make sure that they leave their homes in the watchful eyes of a guard and desist from advertising their absence from home on social media,” says MPS.

The Service has warned that they will not hesitate to arrest all criminals and impose stiff fines on careless drivers who break road traffic rules and regulations during this period.

Meanwhile, in 2023, MPS recorded 56 road accidents of which 11 people died during the Easter period.