Exploits University has rendered a hand of help to Mlodza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe by donating 142 books as a way of addressing the challenge of inadequate teaching and learning materials in Malawi schools.

In an interview with this publication after the donation, the Headmaster at Mlodza CDSS, Loyce Kuntamula expressed gratitude for the donation saying that it will contribute to the pass rate of the students who she said have been failing to work hard in their studies due to inadequate materials.

Kuntamula added that they have been waiting for a day like this for a long time considering that the government alone cannot reach every institution in the country.

Exploits University donating the learning materials.

“I am short of words to say the truth. This donation will go a long way and our students will benefit a lot and I am looking forward to that. Let me take this opportunity to encourage other well-wishers to come and assist us in any way,” she explained

She then asked the students to make use of the books and use the books with caution so that other students benefit from them in the future.

On her part, Exploits University Registrar, Chrissy Kafoteka said that the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility because they are also an education institution that is supposed to be part and parcel of promoting the education sector.

Kafoteka went on to say that they also aim to instill a reading culture in the students, which is lacking in many of the learners.

She then advised the students to refrain from social media platforms saying it has proven to be a recipe for disaster as it affects student’s studies.