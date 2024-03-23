Weeks before the kickoff of the TNM Superleague 2024 season, Mzuzu Superleague teams, Moyale Barracks Fc and Mzuzu City Hammers will clash in the Supa5 Bonanza this morning at Karonga Stadium.



Both teams started well with Mzuzu City Hammers leading the summit with 4 points after playing two games, beating Karonga United 2-1 and sharing a point each with Chitipa United in 2 all encounters.



Moyale Barracks played one game beat Baka City 2-1 and have 3 points.



Speaking with Moyale Barracks Coach, Prichard Mwansa on the sidelines of the games, he said that the games are games to access players before Superleague Kick-off but it will be tough as the teams are rivals.



“We are playing our second game against Mzuzu City Hammers this morning, we are rivals, and it will not be easy at all, but as I always say, I don’t belong to the losing side, we will make sure that we win and collect points, this is part of accessing ourselves before Kick-off of the league,” said Mwansa.



In his remarks, Mzuzu City Hammers Coach, Elias Chirambo claimed that playing against Moyale will alert them in readiness for the Superleague.



“Moyale is a good team and I am sure meeting them today will alert us to correct some areas where will spot our weaknesses,” said Chirambo.



The Supa 5 Bonanza is taking place at Karonga Stadium where 5 Superleague teams from the north namely Karonga United, Chitipa United, Moyale Barracks, Baka City, and Mzuzu City Hammers are battling.



In a related development, Karonga United and Baka City are also battling it out in the Karonga Derby match.

