Neno District has registered 11 confirmed cases of rubella measles also known as German measles.

Neno District Health Office (DHO) Health Promotion Officer, Carol Banda said the cases have been registered in five villages of Mayenje, Gobede, Sera, Zalewa 1 and Zalewa 3 in the area of Traditional Authority Symon.

Banda said on March 15, 2024, a Disease Control & Surveillance Assistant (DCSA) for Manyenje Village suspected a measles case and referred the patient to Matope Health Centre and immediately alerted the district team that instituted a field investigation.

She said the DHO will strengthen routine immunisation, intensify case management, community engagement, case follow ups and surveillance to contain the disease.

According to a situation report, 13 samples tested, 11 tested positive for Rubella, she added.

Rubella is a viral infection caused by Rubella virus and is characterised by mild fever, swollen lymph nodes behind the ear and in the neck and is transmitted through droplets or from a pregnant mother to an unborn child.

The DHO has since urged the public to adhere to Rubella prevention measures, according to Banda.

By Salome Gangire