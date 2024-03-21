After a successful meeting between the government and Illovo Sugar Malawi plc as well as Salima Sugar Company Limited, the two companies have committed that the production of sugar will commence within April.

This has been communicated through a joint Press Statement which has been made available to this publication, signed by the government and the two companies.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation of sugar in the country and agreed on necessary measures to be implemented in order to stabilize the supply of sugar in the country during this period whilst working on long-term measures to ensure a sustainable supply of sugar on the domestic market.

The meeting also dwelled on measures to mitigate any business malpractice in the supply of sugar by the distributors as well as supermarkets in the country.

The Ministry informed the two companies that it will continue issuing import licenses for sugar until the situation normalizes.

The statement further indicated that the government will introduce regulations under the Business Licensing Act aimed at regulating distributors of sugar in the country to protect consumers against unscrupulous distributors.

Government and the two Sugar Producing Companies have however assured the business community and the general public that they will continue monitoring the situation on the availability of sugar on the market.