In an extraordinary act of compassion, the Kabudula Community Hospital, situated on the outskirts of the capital Lilongwe, received a crucial boost from the Church of Christ Action for Progress this week Monday.

Their generous donation of state-of-the-art medical equipment, valued at half a billion kwacha, brings hope to the over five thousand residents dependent on the hospital’s care.

The donation was prompted by a plea from Dr. Mackson Zephaniah, the hospital’s in-charge, who emphasized the critical issue of neonatal mortality at the facility.

Dr. Zephaniah attributed the high mortality rate, though reduced from 13 to 9 per 1000 births last year, to the absence of a nursery facility for new-borns.

He observed that the situation was worrisome and that it needed to be contained, especially when compared to the more favorable statistics of sister hospitals under the Lilongwe District Health Office.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, Pastor Chester Mbewe, the board chairperson, said they shared the concerns of the hospital with their partners abroad, culminating in the donation they have made. Pastor Mbewe hopes the equipment they have donated will help improve the situation at the facility.

The donation as included three baby incubators, 10 baby packs-boxes, 2 baby beds with mattresses, 4 digital beam scales, 1 electronic bed, 3 electronic beds/folded to chairs, 7 IV stands, 1 medical cabinet-shelf-big, 1 medical cabinet-shelf-small, 8 medical gowns, 1 medical refrigerator, 2 examination coaches, 8 movable medical trays, 3 movable tray stands/carries, 2 office tables, 1 oxygen concentrator with IV stand, 6 walking frames and 3 wheelchairs.

Speaking after receiving the donation, the hospital’s in-charge expressed enthusiasm about the donation, as it signified the commencement of establishing the nursery unit for the new-borns.

“We aspire for Kabudula Community Hospital to epitomize excellence in medical care delivery, and this contribution marks a significant stride toward achieving our vision,” concluded Dr. Zephaniah.