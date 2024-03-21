Two men from Mtandire Township in Lilongwe, are in custody at Lingadzi Police Station for allegedly raping a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl.

The suspects are Charles Ngalawesa, from Makola village, Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blantyre district and Yamikani Samuel, who hails from Mbonekela village, in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.

According to Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, in the morning of March 17, 2024, the first suspect, Ngalawesa, took advantage of the girl’s condition by taking her away from her home on the pretext of marrying her and later defiled her.

Around 4 pm, the suspect took the child back to her house and met his friend Samuel along the way.

After Ngalawesa had left, Samuel also went to the child’s house and took her away.

When the girl’s mother, who works as a maid, returned, she did not find her daughter at home, and this made her do some follow-up.

Her neighbors, who were watching what was happening, told her that the girl was taken by Ngalawesa, and this made her lodge a complaint at BNS Police Unit, which later arrested both suspects.