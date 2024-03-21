Police officers at Lingadzi Police Station in the capital Lilongwe, have arrested Black Mussa, an ex-convict, for breaking into the Office of Vice President of Malawi and other offices at the Capital Hill where assorted items including computers and CCTV cameras worth millions of Kwacha were stolen.

Among others, Mussa targeted the offices of the Vice President, Accountant General, Finance, Local Government, Economic Planning, and Ministry of Health.

In the office of the vice president, Mussa only drank tea and ate some biscuits.

Exasperated with breakings, Lingadzi Police Station Officer-In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Billy Chimbonga, ordered detectives to gather massive intelligence and bring suspects to book.

Sergeant Cassim Manda,

Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, said

managed to recover some of the stolen items including an LG plasma screen belonging to the Ministry of Labour.

Mussa was once arrested in November 2020 for the same crimes committed at Capital Hill, where items valued at over K10 million were stolen.

He was sentenced to a 5-year jail term and was released in January 2024 after fully serving his sentence.

Mussa, 31, hails from Chitete village, Traditional Authority Mpando, in Ntcheu district.