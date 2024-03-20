Vendors at Tsoka market in Lilongwe today stormed the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices demanding the tax collector to reduce taxes on second-hand clothes bales.

The vendors who came in large numbers were matching to the tax collector’s offices carrying placards with different messages demanding MRA to do something about the high prices.

Speaking with reporters, Chairperson for Tsoka market, Rayson Chinunga said MRA should know that the issue of the increase of tax on second-hand clothes and other goods does not only affect the shop owners but it also affects the vendors because they are the ones who are doing the business.

He added that MRA should consider the fact that most of the vendors who are doing business in the country’s capital city depend on the business for their survival.

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of MRA Lilongwe offices, Port Khumbo Gondwe said that the guide values on used clothing were raised from 1.9 US$ to 2.5 US$ per kg, so after they looked into the issue internally they took the matter up to the head office where they resolved the issue considering that some of the importers also approached them on the same.

Gondwe went on to say that with immediate effect, new values have been withdrawn and they will be using the old ones.

Gondwe however indicated that their responsibility is to enforce and address some of the concerns that the taxpayers bring to their table.