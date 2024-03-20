Northern Region Immigration officials have arrested 52 Ethiopian nationals for illegal entry into the country.

Northern Region Immigration Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Chitambuli has confirmed the development saying the offense is contrary to Section 21(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act, and the men were arrested on the night of 19 March, 2024.

“The arrested Ethiopians, all males were intercepted around Mkombezi area in Rumphi district following Immigration Officials routine check around the said place,” said Sergeant Chitambuli.

He added that the Immigration officials have also impounded a motor vehicle, 20 Tonner Van ,bearing registration number NE 9315 belonging to Skylight Logistics which is suspected to have been used to ferry the arrested suspects.

“Unknown people abandoned the vehicle in a nearby bush and when Immigration Officers who were on patrol checked inside the vehicle, it was discovered that the Immigrants were hiding at the back of the vehicle inside the van hence the arrests,” he added.

Sergeant Chitambuli also indicated that all the 52 suspects do not possess any travel documents to legalize their entry or stay in the country.

This comes barely 12 days after Immigration officials in the North also arrested 28 Ethiopians for illegal entry.

Meanwhile, they are all in custody awaiting legal proceedings.