A woman only identified as Mickness Simbeye was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital following a road accident on Friday, March 16, 2024 in Mzuzu.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration number MHG 9630 Honda Freed saloon driven by Mr Hezekiah Chipeta aged 44 of Kamangadazi village Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba and an unregistered King Lion motorcycle ridden by Mr. Emmanuel Singini aged 22 of Sangalani village Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.

This occurred on March 16, 2024 around 0010 hours at Taifa market opposite Green Vee restaurant along Taifa road in the city.

Mr Hezekiah Chipeta was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of St. John Hospital heading to Mpico House along the road.

As he was passing by Taifa market, he lost control of the motor vehicle and encroached the right lane where he collided head-on with the motorcyclist Mr. Singini who was carrying a female pillion passenger.

Following the impact, Miss Mickness Simbeye (pillion passenger) sustained severe head injury.

The motorcyclist sustained fractures on both legs and bruised head. He is currently receiving treatment at Mzuzu Central Hospital while the driver did not sustain any injuries.

The Honda Freed vehicle had its front part extensively damaged while the motorcycle got extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, the driver has since been arrested and will be charged with causing death by reckless driving and causing injury by reckless driving, contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.