On this International Women’s Day, First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has called on donors and partners to double the efforts in financing gender equality interventions to ensure women are promoted in the country.

She said this on Friday at Jenda community ground in Mzimba when she led the country in commemorating the international Women’s Day which was held under the theme: ‘Invest in Women, accelerate progress.’

Speaking at the event, the First Lady admitted that there have been gender financing gaps towards women empowerment initiatives that have contributed to women’s stagnant progress.

She said: “Let me admit that there are existing financial gaps that are affecting investment of women growth in education, politics and development in the country.

“Therefore, let me urge all donors and partners to join hands with the government to ensure we champion more interventions and programmes that are aimed at promoting women in all spheres for national development.”

Madame Chakwera also emphasized on the need for the country to end gender based violence cases and ensure perpetuators of the same are brought to book.

“It is everybody’s role to protect women and girls from various forms of abuses in our localities and ensure women are promoted in leadership positions,” she said.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Children and Community Development Jean Sendeza said there is need to increase representation of women in politics and leadership positions as one way of empowering women.

To this effect, she urged women in this country to be advocates of one another in an empowerment drive.

“As we draw closer to 2025 general elections, we have a chance to promote women to take up leadership positions. We need more women to contest on both presidential, legislative and ward councilor positions and let us all support them,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of partners, United Nations (UN) resident coordinator Rebbeca Addah-Donto said they will continue financing and advocating for interventions that promote women and girls agenda in the country.

She said: “This day is a great opportunity to celebrate the real transformation the world has witnessed in women’s development growth, thanks to both individual achievements and our common participation in political life.

“However, we still have challenges to achieve gender equality in the country such as lack of financing towards women, low women participation in leadership positions and gender based violence which we need to address.”

The International Women’s Day which falls on 8th March every year is a global day celebrating social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.