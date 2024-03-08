Everlasting Life Missionary Church says it is its wish to reach out to the youths with words of God apart from encouraging them to get good education to make them productive citizens.

Founder of Everlasting Life Missionary Church in Malawi, Apostle James Chikopa said this at Youth on Fire Conference at Malindi Secondary School in Zomba.

The conference held under a theme ‘Youth on Fire’ included prayers and career talk for secondary and college students in Zomba and according to Apostle Chikopa this was meant to prepare the youth to grow within Christian faith considering that they will be leaders in the church.

He therefore urged the youth to use knowledge they acquired during the conference.

“The future of the church lies in the youth as such you need to be strong in faith as you are still young,” Apostle Chikopa added.

High Court Judge, Justice Patrick Chirwa who was guest speaker commended Everlasting Life Missionary Church for organizing the conference.

He said the career talk was ideal for the youths because it will help to prepare the youth to become productive leaders and he observed that many young people lack direction and vision.

He therefore appealed to the young people to focus on their education other than concentrating on things that can negatively affect their future.

One of the youths, Jephthah Ephraim Tembo from Domasi Management College said the youth conference was beneficial because it helped to prepare the youth to be productive citizens.

He therefore called on fellow youths to use knowledge acquired from the conference so that they should be well behaved in their respective societies

Among others, students from Chirunga, St. Anthony, Namisonga Community Day Secondary Schools, Kingdom Builders Academy, Kasenda Private Secondary School attended the conference.