Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) customers at Majiga 2 location in Balaka District for failing to restore power to the area, two weeks after a faulty transformer caused power outage in the area.

Malawi24 understands that Escom customers residing in some parts of Majiga 2 location have been living without power supply for a fortnight now.

The outage is attributed to the utility company’s transformer which reportedly developed a mechanical fault.

Some of the residents whom we spoke with described the situation as worrisome. They said scores of people who rely on electricity for their businesses have been affected.

James Phiri operates a barbershop business around the area. He says on average, he fetches at least K5,000 daily from his business. However, he says for two weeks now, business has stalled and he has nothing to rely on as this is his only revenue generation activity.

”Life is unbearable since I have no other source of getting money,” said Phiri.

Speaking with Malawi24, Escom’s Public Relations Officer Kitty Chingota, despite not disclosing the exact time when power supply will be restored, said the company is tirelessly working around the clock to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

”We are aware of the problem and currently, we are identifying a transformer suitable for the location,” said Chingota.

Meanwhile, Malawi24 has been informed that concerned customers have planned to march to the utility body’s office at Balaka township to present their concerns.