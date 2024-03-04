Hilton Banda, Managing Director of a mining exploration and consultancy company Akatswiri Holdings, on Sunday handed over an eight seater Toyota Voxy worth about K17 million to Zomba CCAP church.

Banda said he has been praying at Zomba CCAP for 14 years even when he was a student at University of Malawi formerly Chancellor College.

The Akatswiri Holding Managing Director said he felt the need to donate the vehicle so that it should serve the church .

“Zomba CCAP is one of the big congregations in the Blantyre CCAP Synod and it deserves such a vehicle,” he added.

He also promised to service the vehicle for a period of five years and will pay a driver who will be driving the vehicle.

The vehicle was handed over on the day when Zomba City Presbytery Also inducted Rev. Jafali Asidi as Zomba CCAP moderator.

Receiving the vehicle, Rev Asidi thanked Banda and Akatswiri Holdings for the donation saying this was a good and timely gesture when the congregation was in need of such a utility vehicle.

“We thank Akatswiri Holdings and it’s director for donating the vehicle,” Rev. Asidi Phiri added.

Zomba CCAP had plans to procure a utility vehicle to serve the congregation well and the church said Banda was a right messenger of God coming at the right moment.

On the induction of the new moderator, Zomba City Presbytery Moderator, Rev. James Mingu welcomed Rev. Asidi Phiri to Zomba CCAP church.

Mingu called on the newly inducted moderator to serve the congregation with dedication to satisfy the congregation’s spiritual and development needs.

Chairperson of Zomba City Presbytery Parish Committee, Dorothy Chikaipa called on members of Zomba CCAP church to take care of Rev. Asidi Phiri family as it is a requirement to do so.

“Take care of his needs. This is part of the congregation’s obligations,” she advised the members, saying it is in records that the Zomba CCAP congregation has the capacity of serving its moderators to the best.

Advising the newly inducted moderator, Rev. Collins Buda said Blantyre Synod of the CCAP posted Rev. Asidi Phiri to Zomba CCAP considering that he is mature enough to serve the congregation.

“Zomba CCAP congregation is a hub. It has members of higher calibre. Members of various academic professionals and members with different economic status are all here” Rev. Buda added.

He therefore called on Rev. Asidi Phiri to serve the congregation without favour and without discrimination.

He assured the newly inducted moderator that his stay at Zomba CCAP church will be guaranteed by will to satisfy the congregation’s spiritual and social needs, saying this will be possible if he abides by the scripture and by the will of God

“Unlike other congregation’s, Zomba CCAP has never chased it’s moderator,. Be good to them. They will like you better,” Rev. Buda said amidst the congregation’s ululation of “mark his words !” .

Rev. Asidi Phiri has replaced Rev. Charles Masambuka who ministered at Zomba CCAP popularly known as Zomba zero since 2018.

Rev. Masambuka, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, served as chaplain at National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe before serving Zomba CCAP as moderator.

In the recent past, Reverends Reynolds Mmangisa, Collins M’bawa served as Zomba CCAP moderators while in the long past Rev.Obrein Chinyamu, and former Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Rev.Dr. Chiphangwi also served the congregation as moderators.

Others that served Zomba CCAP congregation were Reverends Kankhwani, Sindima, Masamba and Anderson Chimtali.