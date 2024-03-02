Unemployed teachers under Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) 14,15,16 and 17 have questioned why they are not employed up to date after being promised employment by the Malawi Government.

Representative of the grouping named unemployed teachers, Hastings Ndunya, has told this publication that about 10,000 teachers are tired of waiting for employment from government hence they want a solution as soon as possible.

Ndunya said that the teachers are from IPTE 14, 15, 16 and 17. He added that government should make a public statement about the budget in relation to primary teachers .

“We are requesting the government to recruit primary teachers as soon as possible,” he said.

He went on to say that their concern is not new even to the media as well as the authorities because they have been in meetings with the authorities but nothing came out.

“In December, we had physical meetings with government officials but they have proven to be liars,” he explained.

In the 2024/25 national budget presented in Parliament last month, Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda did not talk about recruitment of teachers.