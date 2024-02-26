Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) says it expected that Government through the Minister of Finance to present a budget that would provide details on improving teachers’ welfare.

Minister of Finance Felix Chithyola Banda presented 2024/2025 fiscal year budget of K5.98 Trillion Kwacha.

In an interview with this publication, Executive Director for CSEC Benedicto Kondowe said they presented the issue of poor teacher welfare during pre-budget consultation and they expected government to tackle the issue.

‘We expected government to tackle the issue of poor teacher welfare’- Kondowe.

“Another issue was around teachers’ welfare. We thought government would tackle it because this was presented in the pre -budget consultation so we are a bit concerned that not much details have been provided as far as welfare is concerned,” he explained.

He added that they were also expecting a tax waiver on ICT equipment that is currently being promoted for use in the education sector and also continued recruitment of teachers as well as the provision of teaching and learning materials.

Kondowe went on to say that the issue of inclusion in the education sector is also another critical issue because children with disabilities require a special provision although the budget is not clear on that.

He, however, said he is not sure if the information of inclusion in the education sector will be provided in the detailed budget document.

Some of the projects that have been put in 2024/2025 budget include construction of 34 Secondary Schools of Excellence with an allocation of K10 billion and the Gwanda Chakuamba Center of Education Excellence with an allocation of K500 million.

Government also intends to implement the Malawi Education Reform Project with an allocation of K85 billion as well as the Skills for a Vibrant Economy Project with an allocation of K48.91 billion.