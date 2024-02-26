Human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula says the pastoral letter issued by the Catholic Bishops in the country should be seen as a wakeup call for all well-meaning Malawians to reflect on the current socio-economic challenges.

In a press statement issued today Monday 26th, February 2024, Mwakasungula has urged the citizenry not to focus on the current economic challenges merely for the sake of criticizing the current administration but for Malawians to focus as well on efforts being put in place to resolve such challenges.

Mwakasungula says government has made positive strides.

The statement has cited recent trends like forex and fuel stabilization, regaining of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support as well as the implementation of Mega Farms initiative as some of the positive strides in stabilizing the economic status as well as the food situation in the country.

“In the spirit of enhancing constructive dialogue in the country, the pastoral letter issued by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi stands as an opportunity for a reflection on the nation’s social, economic and political state.

The statement must be seen as rooted in the catholic church’s commitment for Justice and moral governance, echoing calls for attention and action by government.

“The pastoral letter therefore serves as a timely reminder of the government’s obligation towards its citizens, a call for the better Malawi, where, justice, peace and prosperity are not just aspirations but realities for all.

The letter must not be merely about recognizing the present difficulties but about collectively seen as striving towards, unity and the advancement of Malawi as a Nation,” states Mwakasungula through a statement.

His remarks have been shared by political expert, Ernest Thindwa, and his social commentator counterpart, Wonderful Mkhutche who have urged the citizenry and the civil society organisations to take a leading role in holding government accountable on some of its unfulfilled promises.

On Sunday 25th February, 2024, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi issued its pastoral letter which was read through out all the Catholic Churches across the country depicting government’s failure mainly in the area of economy among other unfulfilled promises.