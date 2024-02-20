In a move to improve and expand secondary education, the Malawi Government through the Ministry of Education says it has recruited 2,681 secondary school teachers and promoted 2,259 teachers.

This is contained in a press statement dated February 19, 2024, signed by Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa which indicates that the ministry has recruited and promoted a total of 9,753 secondary school teachers.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to inform the general public that it has recruited 2,681 and promoted 2,259 teachers at Grade TI and TJ, respectively. In addition, 3,997 teachers have been promoted as Senior Teachers/Heads of Department (Grade TH).

Further, the Ministry has promoted 316 teachers to the position of Heads of Department (Grade TG) and 500 as Head Teachers (Grade TG),” reads part of the statement.

The statement says this is because the Malawi Government and its development partners embarked on an expansion drive through the construction of new secondary schools and expansion and upgrading of existing ones, in a bid to expand secondary education.

It is reported that the initiative also includes the development and strengthening of systems and strategic reforms for efficient secondary education which include the introduction of more double shift schools and the expansion of the Open Secondary Schools (OSS) guided by an OSS Framework.

Government further says following the ongoing developments, it has redesigned and repositioned the six Education Divisions and respective secondary schools to ensure that their establishment responds to the ongoing expansion of the sub-sector and that it remains relevant, competitive and responsive.

The names of the 9,753 successful candidates can be accessed at the Ministry’s website and various education division and district education offices and the successful candidates have been told to report at their respective education divisions on Monday, 26th February 2024.