Mcdolnad Nginde’ Mtetemela has put pen to paper as head coach for newly promoted Super League side Creck Sporting Club.

Creck Sporting Club, formerly Kawinga FC, have confirmed the appointment.

The coach will be assisted by Harry Saidi who took the team to elite league.

Mtetemela made headlines last season when he guided Chitipa United to 4th position on the Super League Log Table.