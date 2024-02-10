The Mbomba First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Ntchisi has sentenced Lemekezani Wilisi, 19, for raping a 74-year-old granny.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed to Malawi24 about the conviction of Lemekezani Wilisi.

Sub-Inspector Zgambo has told Malawi24 that court heard through prosecutor Sergeant Virginia Kasiya that the victim on December 6, 2023, went to fetch firewood at a nearby forest. Whilst there, the convict emerged from nowhere, grabbed and raped the old woman.

Appearing in Court Wilisi pleaded not guilty prompting the state to parade three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In her submission, the state prosecutor pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment saying the crime committed is aggravated in nature considering the age of the victim.

She asked the court to give the convict maximum sentence which will deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, Lemekezani pleaded with the court for leniency saying he is too young to be jailed.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda concurred with the state that the convict’s behavior cannot be tolerated hence slapped him with 11 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Lemekezani Wilisi hails from Malenga village in Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi district.