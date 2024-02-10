Celebrated artist Blessings Gwengwe, well known by his stage name Blaze, has broaden his creative sphere by venturing into snacks and fast foods business which specialises in producing Cookies, Cassava, Banana and Irish Potatoe crisps.

Trading under the brand name ‘Yodellas Cuisine’, Blaze has been in the business for about two years and It is not wrong to call him an entrepreneur.

The artist came into the limelight in 2016 after releasing a danceable song dubbed ‘Mwini Zinthu’ which he featured Mzuzu based artist Ril B.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, Blaze elucidated that he easily balances music and food business and none disrupts the other since both are his hobbies.

Passion drove me into food production.

“I was driven and motivated by the passion that I have in food production,” he said.

He added that entrepreneurship entails creativity, willingness to try things and taking risks, among others.

Meanwhile, Blaze has also contributed to the one million jobs agenda resoluted by the current Tonse Alliance government, as he has employed a few people.

The business is currently running at his home premises in Kawale, Lilongwe where clients source all of his products.

Blaze has however urged his fans and fellow youths to realise their capabilities and focus unto them as hard work bring results.

He has also promised his fans that he will soon release new songs.