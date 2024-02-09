President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration has ended blackouts within two years in office.

Speaking today during the State of the Nation Address, Chakwera noted that where wealth creation is concerned, energy generation for industry and economic operations is indispensable and any Government that cannot fix blackouts is bad for the economy.

“When Tropical Storm Ana damaged Kapichira Power Plant and took the country back to the dark days of blackouts, I and my officials rose to the challenge and restored power supply to Malawians. And now, that electricity means wealth creation for small barber shops at Kauma in Lilongwe City.

“That electricity means wealth creation for the welders in Ndirande and Masasa markets. That electricity means wealth creation to the big industries at Kanengo in Lilongwe, at Makata in Blantyre, and at Luwinga in Mzuzu. That electricity means wealth creation for the young people running salons and printing shops, and the ones selling refrigerated goods,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also told the August House that their target as Government is to increase power generation capacity to 1000 megawatts and they will proceed to add 361 megawatts through investment in the Mpatamanga Hydro Power Plant.

“We will proceed to add 120 Megawatts through the Malawi-Mozambique Interconnector Project following further negotiations and revision of the Power Purchasing Agreement to increase the importation of electricity from the initial 50 Megawatts. We will proceed to add 50 Megawatts to the grid through the construction of Nanjoka Solar Power Plant in Salima. We will proceed to install a GEAPP funded 22 million Dollar 20 Megawatt Battery Energy Storage System at Kanengo to stabilise the grid and allow more solar energy to be connected to the grid without system interruptions,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera further noted that his administration will install 16 mini-grids in some rural areas through the Malawi Electricity Access Project where feasibility studies for ten mini-grid sites have already been completed.

This is on top of the 21 Megawatts which has already been added to the grid through the completion and operationalization of the Serengeti Solar Power Plant in Nkhotakota.

President Chakwera also told the August House that through the Malawi Electricity Access project (MEAP), they have connected 58,000 households to the grid against the target of 180,000 household to be connected by June this year which will be benefit over 790,000 people.

According to Chakwera, the Solar Home Systems component of MEAP has also connected 13,000 out of the targeted 200,000 households with 823,000 beneficiaries and the Ndawala II project will connect 19,000 ultra-poor households between March and October this year.