Catholic Women Organization (CWO) of the Zomba Diocese has planted trees at Zomba Cathedral near Bishop’s House as part of tree planting in the current forestry season.

Speaking during the tree planting, Vice chairperson of CWO, Anastanzia Harrison said the organization decided to plant the trees after realizing high rate deforestation and effects of climate change.

The CWO Vice Chairperson added that the tree planting is also within CWO”s 2024 action plan.

She therefore called on members of CWO in the diocese to plant trees in their respective parishes and homes to endure that afforestation is done on a wider scale in the diocese.

Harrison further said the CWO will protect the tree against fire and other forms of destruction to ensure higher survival rate.

“We have many activities in the 2024 action plan and the tree planting is within the 2024 CWO action,” she added.

Zomba Diocese Catholic Women Organization Advisor, Sister Rosemary James Chiphiko commended the catholic women for actively participating in the tree planting.

She added that trees are an important part of human life and that there was need for CWO members within the diocese to participate in the current forestry season.