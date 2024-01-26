Malawi Police on Thursday fired teargas at residents at Area 24 in Lilongwe following chaos that ensued after a man was killed at a bar.

The law enforcers fired the teargas in an attempt to control an angry mob.

According to one resident, a man was killed at around midnight on Wednesday in the area. The deceased was a call boy at a stage called Zigayo which is part of Ngwenya Area.

It is believed that the man who is yet to be identified by police went to a bar in the area but he was denied entry because he had a dog. This led to disagreement and one of the bouncers at the bar allegedly stabbed the man to death.

On Thursday, residents mobilized themselves and set the bar on fire. In an attempt to disperse the mob, Police fired teargas.

The chemical gas filled the air in Area 24 and surrounding the areas, affecting children as they returned from school.