In the 31 years of the English Premier League’s existence, there have been a lot of players from Africa. The most significant representation has been from Nigeria. Among the athletes from this country were many who left a considerable mark on English football. Most of these players played in the 2000s. But among them were those who made their mark in other periods.

All these men have contributed a lot to developing Nigerian football and sports. They have glorified Nigeria in the international arena. This contributed to the popularization of Nigerian sports.

It is no secret that the English Premier League is the most popular national championship worldwide. EPL matches constantly attract the attention of millions of fans. And broadcasters always fight for the right to show English Premier League games. The sums broadcasters pay for the opportunity to broadcast the matches are astronomical and amount to billions of pounds sterling.

EPL was founded in 1992. Since then, the successful commercialization of English football has begun. Premier League clubs had the opportunity to offer players higher wages than other national championships. This was one of the factors that attracted numerous players from different parts of the world, including Africa.

But the English Premier League is vital not only in finances. The level of English football has increased year by year. Now, EPL is the most attractive league in the world. The best coaches and players come there. Premier League clubs can boast significant achievements in the Euro arena. Three of the last five UEFA Champions League draws have been won by teams from England. These were Liverpool (2019), Chelsea (2021) and Manchester City (2023).

Top Players From Nigeria in the Premier League

Nigeria is famous for many players who have made a mark on the international stage, including in England. Some took the EPL gold and won the UEFA Champions League. Let’s get to know our heroes.

Victor Moses

Victor was born in Nigeria but moved to England as a child. Moses started his football career at Crystal Palace, playing in the EFL Championship then. In 2010, he moved to Premier League club Wigan Athletic. Victor showed himself very well for this team in the games. Moses showed excellent technique and top dribbling, drawing big clubs’ attention.

In 2012, he was signed by Chelsea. In 2013, Victor won the UEFA Europa League with the Blues. Moses spent the next few years on loan. He played for clubs such as Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Ham United. After not very successful rentals, Victor returned to Chelsea, where he established himself in the main squad for two years and helped his club win the EPL (2017) and The FA Cup (2018). After that, Victor played several years on loan at various European teams. In 2021, Moses finally left Chelsea and moved to Spartak Moscow, where he still plays.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Okocha is a very skillful player. His dribbling is considered one of the best in the history of football. Jay-Jay’s manner and style of play were an inspiration for Ronaldinho. Okocha was a master of free kicks and long shots. During his long career, he played for many European clubs. He began his journey in adult football in the German team Borussia Neunkirchen. Then there were clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Jay-Jay moved to the British Isles in 2002. The player signed a contract with Bolton Wanderers football club. Okocha became a fan favorite. At that moment, the team released T-shirts with the print “Jay-Jay – so good they named him twice.” Okocha became a key player for his club and was given the captain’s armband. 2004 Jay-Jay helped Bolton reach the EFL Cup final (2004). The final itself was lost to the Middlesbrough club, 1-2. In 2006, Okocha left his team and traveled to the Middle East. Jay-Jay spent his last season in professional football in the EFL Championship at Hull City. The Nigerian helped the team to get a ticket to the English Premier League. After that, the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha finished his career as a footballer.

Yakubu Ayegbeni

The Nigerian striker is most famous for his play in the EPL. His English career included clubs such as Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Reading, and Coventry City.

Yakubu played in the Premier League from 2003 to 2012. During this time, the forward managed to shoot 95 goals. At one time, he was the most prolific African player in the EPL. After a while, he was surpassed by such players as Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

During his time in the English Premier League, Yakubu failed to win significant trophies. Playing for Middlesbrough, the Nigerian reached the UEFA Cup final (2006). In that game, Ayegbeni’s team suffered a crushing defeat to Sevilla, scoring 0:4. Also, with Everton, Yakubu made it to the FA Cup final. In this match, his club lost to Chelsea, with a score of 2:1. The Nigerian finished his football career in 2017 with Coventry City.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu is a legendary Nigerian footballer who won many trophies. Kanu started his career in 1991 in his homeland. Since then, he managed to play for several European clubs before moving to England. Kanu made his EPL appearances for Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

The best stage of Nwankwo’s career in England was at Arsenal. As part of it, Nigeria twice won the Premier League – in 2002 and 2004. Kanu won the FA Cup twice – in 2002 and 2003.

From 2004 to 2006, the Nigerian played for West Bromwich. But there, he failed to achieve significant success. After that, the stage of my career in Portsmouth began. Together with his club, Kanu once again won the FA Cup in 2008. This was the last trophy in Nwankwo’s career. A little later, in 2012, the Nigerian would end his fantastic career as a footballer.

John Obi Mikel

One of the most famous and titled Nigerian players of the XXI century. His career in the English Premier League is linked to one club – Chelsea. Obi Mikel joined the London team in 2006. During his time in the EPL, John has helped his club win many significant trophies.

The Nigerian footballer’s list of conquests includes achievements such as winning the Premier League (2010, 2015), winning the FA Cup (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012), EFL Cup (2007, 2015), UEFA Champions League (2012) and UEFA Europa League (2013). Obi Mikel made a significant contribution to his club’s winning these tournaments.

John left Chelsea in January 2017. He managed to play for a few other clubs, including EFL Championship teams Middlesbrough and Stoke City. In September 2022, Obi Mikel announced the end of his career.

Conclusion

Over the years, the EPL has remained and continues to be a magnet for the best players and coaches worldwide. Many players from the African continent, including Nigeria, have left a significant mark in the competition’s history. Undoubtedly, more Nigerian athletes will become legends of English, European, and African football in the future. The sport has become very accessible to a vast mass of people worldwide throughout its evolution. This gives hope and opportunity to every young fan that they can become a professional player and conquer football in the future.

