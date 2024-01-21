Government through the Ministry of Education has urged all Malawians in the country to participate in reviewing the country’s school and college curricula.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, at Chichiri Secondary School in Blantyre, during a consultation meeting on school and college curricula assessment review.

Wirima indicated that curriculum review process will ensure that Malawians shape what they want in the school curricula for the betterment of the country.

“The curriculum review process is an opportunity for Malawian citizens to actively shape curricula that embodies our aspirations. We are therefore seeking input from Malawians from all walks of life to ensure that the curriculum is balanced, realistic and relevant to the needs and aspirations of Malawians through stakeholders’ consultation,” she said.

Wirima added that the curriculum acts as a vehicle for socio-economic development by setting education standards that aim to equip students with the knowledge, skills and competencies necessary for personal and national growth.

In his remarks, Executive Director for Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), Frank Mtang’ombe, highlighted that the consultations will continue through phone-in programs on national radio and television stations.

On his part, Symon Munde, who is virtually impaired, asked government to provide teaching and learning resources accessible for everyone including learners with different learning needs.