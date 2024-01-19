President Lazarus Chakwera has been criticized after going back on his word to suspend all foreign travel until 31 March, 2024.

On November 15 last year, suspended all his international trips until end of March this year as part of cost-cutting measures following the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha by 44 percent.

Two months after making the announcement, the Malawi leader has today left the country left for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President-elect Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Malawians on social media have bashed the president for failing to keep the promise with some claiming that the Malawi leader usually goes back on his own words

“Believe Chakwera’s utterances at your own peril,” said one person while commenting on a Facebook post by social commentator Onjezani Kenani.

Another social media user said: “Is there some people still believing his words? Then they do not follow what he says and what he does.”

Others argued that the austerity measures Chakwera announced in November may as well be cancelled.

Speaking at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, Chakwera described the trip as essential in enhancing peace and regional security matters that affect Malawi Defence Force troops currently deployed in peacekeeping activities in the Eastern DRC.

“Issues of peace and security are extremely important for our regional integration. The invitation that President Tshisekedi gave me is something that I need to sacrifice for the sake of peace and security in our region, hence this journey,” he said.

President Chakwera will return to Malawi on Sunday, January 21, 2024, via the same airport.