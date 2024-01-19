Police in Limbe have arrested Jefter Mkama, 39, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Alice Gosta Jaweni aged 28, over love affair disputes.

It was reported that on the night of January 3, 2024, at around 9 o’clock, the couple went out drinking at Manje where Mkama picked up a wooden stick and started assaulting the girlfriend when he saw her dancing with another man.

According to Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika, Deputy Public Relations Officer Limbe Police Station, the suspect bolted when the girlfriend fell down. The victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Through investigation, Limbe police have finally arrested the suspect who admitted to have assaulted his girlfriend.

Mkama hails from Kandusiwa village Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district. He is under police custody waiting to answer charges of murder.